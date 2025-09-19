Coaching vs Therapy. Not the same thing.

Coaching and therapy. I’ve been asked many times: is it the same thing, with a different name?

The difference is often huge. Therapy tends to look more at the past, where things came from. Childhood. Traumatic experiences. The goal, of course, is not only to explore and understand, but to have that understanding lead to change.

Coaching tends to look at the present and the future. What's going on? And where do you want to go?

From that, what step might you be willing to take, to head where you want to go?

And after that step, what might a next step be?

Coaching is more about making new tracks than going over what’s happened.

This is a simplification. There’s behavior modification, for example, a form of therapy where the focus is on changing behavior. But behavior modification came about before the development of coaching.

My image. There’s a path. One approach tends to look at the past to help chart the future. The other approach is to look at where you are and where you might want to be, and to start in that direction.

Posted Sept 19, 2025